Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $146.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $133.51 and last traded at $133.17, with a volume of 6073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

