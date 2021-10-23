Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.49. 285,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

