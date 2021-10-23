Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Andra AP fonden’s 3rd Largest Position

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Waters comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $364.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

