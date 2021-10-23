Waves Enterprise 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $792,183.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $792,183.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.91 or 0.99793824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.04 or 0.06522819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021825 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

