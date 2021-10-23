Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after buying an additional 914,937 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

