Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 359 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.92 and a 1 year high of $270.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

