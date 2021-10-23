Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter.

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $28.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

