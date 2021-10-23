Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

