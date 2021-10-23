Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,625,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

