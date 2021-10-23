Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $147.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

