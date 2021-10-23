Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.