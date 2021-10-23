Wedbush Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $340.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.53.

SBNY stock opened at $315.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $316.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

