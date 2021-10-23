Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

ZION opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

