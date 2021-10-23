Wells Fargo & Company Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $72.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

