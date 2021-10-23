Wells Fargo & Company Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $700.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $600.46.

ORLY opened at $663.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 152,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

