West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of West Bancorporation worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 140.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $30.84 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

