Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

