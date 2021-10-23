Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPM. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.86.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at C$51.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$65.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.