WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Brokerages predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $252.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.50 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 145,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

