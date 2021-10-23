Wise’s (WISE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price for the company.

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 808 ($10.56) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,028.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37).

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

