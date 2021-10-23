WPP (LON:WPP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 984.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

