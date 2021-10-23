WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

WSFS stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

