XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $114.52 million and $2.39 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 155,073,590 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

