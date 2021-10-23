Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $10.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 93,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,960. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,673. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

