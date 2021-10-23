Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

YMAB stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,673. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

