Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$165.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,350.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

