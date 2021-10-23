Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)’s stock price traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.38. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A.

