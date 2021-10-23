Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

