Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

CRKN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 104,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

