Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

