Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.