Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Genasys posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Genasys has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genasys by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

