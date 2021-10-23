Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

