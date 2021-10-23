Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.66. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

