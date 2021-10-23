Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.78. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,504. Rogers has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

