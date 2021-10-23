Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post $117.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.17 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

