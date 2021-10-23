Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 109,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,796. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 77.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

