Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 299,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

