Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

