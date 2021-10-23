Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.14 Million

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post $648.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $703.77 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

MMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 2,312,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,478. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

