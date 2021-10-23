Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

OMER stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 958,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

