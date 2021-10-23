Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $5.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $16.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

NYSE RS opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.