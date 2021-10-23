Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.65 Million

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $640.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $218.46.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

