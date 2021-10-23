Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of VERI traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $28.68. 598,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,490. Veritone has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

