Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,878. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

