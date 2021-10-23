Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

