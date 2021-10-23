Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,677,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

