Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 764,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

