Zacks: Brokerages Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LOOP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

