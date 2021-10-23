Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,974. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

